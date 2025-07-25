Oblivious Woman Is Busy Chatting On The Phone, So She Is Shocked To Find Out That She Greenlit A Grocery Payment That Left Her With No Change

Multi-tasking is so commonplace now, but if you can’t do it well — what’s the point?

I gave you $100, where’s my change? Had to post an experience of my own to stop my lurking addiction. Hope you guys enjoy! So, I worked in a supermarket chain in Western Australia when this happened. A customer’s total came to ~$196 and she wanted to do a split payment with her card and on cash. Most customers would do a split between cards (Business card and personal card) or card and cash (Get rid of cash and put the remaining amount on their card).

The customer handed over two $50 [bills] ($100) and her card. She wasn’t paying too much attention to me when I was bagging her stuff, as she was on the phone. Let me be Me (M) and the customer Angry Lady (AL) M: So, do you want the $96 to be processed with change or do you want the $96 on card and not want change?

AL: Doesn’t really matter. (As she looked up from her phone) So I enter in $100 under cash which then leaves $96 to be made on her card. I then tell her to pay the rest on card and then her payment gets approved. My till opens up, and I put the $100 in the drawer and give her the receipt. M: Thank you, have a good one.

AL: (Nods her head and looks at her hand in shock and distress) I gave you $100, where’s my change? M: Oh, there was no change, as I specifically asked if you wanted change from your $100 or not. Obviously, this customer didn’t fully understand the concept of how a cash and card payment works.

AL: Can you re-do it? I want my change back now!? M: I’m sorry, but the $96 has already been cleared from your bank account, so I cant really do much. But, however, I did ask before it was processed. (I said with a smile across my face)

The furious customer screwed her face at me and stormed off muttering “unbelievable.” After she left, the customer behind chuckled, and my coworker behind laughed at what just happened.

