Tenant Is Out Of Town So He Sublets His Room To A Stranger, But His Roommates Are Not Happy About It

Peaceful living arrangements are hard to find.

Would you be upset if your roommate sublet his room to a stranger without giving you much of a heads up?

One Redditor find herself in this situation, and she’s pretty unhappy with how her roommate handled it.

Read the story below to get a better idea of what went down.

AITA Shared Housing Boundaries: Unplanned Guest Stay Issue This happened yesterday, and I’m genuinely looking for objective feedback. I live in a 4-bedroom sharehouse with Daniel and Mary. Only 3 rooms are occupied, which was the agreement when I moved in.

Every roommate has their own personal setup.

Daniel has the biggest room (with ensuite and walk-in robe), while Mary and I have smaller rooms and share a bathroom. We rent through an agency. I’m on the lease; Daniel is the main contact and pays full rent to the agency. Mary isn’t on the lease (the landlord only required two names).

And all rent goes to Daniel — who just started a new endeavor.

Both Mary and I pay our fair, agreed share of rent directly to Daniel. Daniel recently started a business 3 hours away and has only been at the house maybe 3 nights in the last 2 months, but he’s kept his room and continues paying rent. Yesterday morning, Daniel messaged asking if a girl named Saskia could stay the weekend, as her Airbnb (her own place) was booked out. He mentioned she might stay occasionally.

But of course, the OP wanted to be respectful and check with their fellow roomie.

I said I’d check with Mary and get back to him. At 5:30 PM — before I could speak to Mary — Daniel called and started pushing the idea, saying it was just for the weekend, that Saskia was a nice surfer (even joked she could be my surfing buddy). I felt caught off guard and said okay.

Turns out, Saskia was just around the corner!

Fifteen minutes later, Saskia arrived — with two surfboards, a big bag, wet laundry, protein powder, and more. She said she hoped to stay longer and maybe come more often. She was meant to sleep in the spare room and share our bathroom, but with no bedding, she’s now in Daniel’s room. I messaged Daniel saying this felt poorly communicated and that Mary and I suddenly felt like we were living with a stranger. It made our home feel like a hostel. He’s had guests before, but they were people we knew — and he was at least around to host.

Daniel’s response? Gratefulness was missing.

Daniel said he mentioned it earlier, that helping people is part of who he is, and that he is getting some money from Saskia, helping with his double rent. Then, he told us we should be grateful because: He furnished the house, He pays the bills (though we’ve never discussed any), and we “get the house to ourselves” most of the time.

While he took some blame — it was redirected at the pressure he felt from his new business.

He did admit the communication was poor, but blamed it on being under pressure. I told him we’re happy to split bills fairly (we never discussed), and I’ve even offered to pay more than my third before. While it’s great he wants to help Saskia, it’s us who are living with and accommodating her. We’re not ungrateful — but we’re full-time tenants, and I’m on the lease just like he is.

So, is this roommate being too strict about who sublets or does Daniel need to be more respectful? Let’s read the comments below to see what Reddit thinks.

Daniel needs to get a grip and respect his roommates!

