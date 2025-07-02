Parental Controls Blocked A Child’s Tablet From YouTube, So She Outsmarted The System And Found Another Way To Watch Her Favorite Videos

Technology has given parents more tools than ever to manage screen time for their kids.

But as one parent learned, even the best parental controls can’t compete with a child’s creativity and determination.

Read on for the full story!

She technically followed the rules. When my daughter was 7–8, she had a tablet.

Her parent had taken measures to ensure she wasn’t overusing the tablet.

I had screen controls activated so she wouldn’t use it too much. All apps other than calling or texting would shut down.

But of course, the child found a way to outsmart this.

She figured out that if she texted herself YouTube videos, she could watch them in the texting app after the screen controls shut them down.

The parent couldn’t believe it when they found out.

I figured it out when she came to me complaining that her tablet was out of memory. I couldn’t understand why until I saw that she had over 30 gigs of memory used in texting. I couldn’t really be mad since she was technically following the rules.

Sounds like she has a knack for finding clever loopholes!

What did Reddit think?

Other kids seem to share the same skill.

If it’s any consolation to the parent, their daughter appears to be quite sharp!

Some kids start even younger!

Grandparents seem to marvel at their grandchildren’s’ technical prowess as well.

She may have bent the rules, but technically, she never broke them.

And honestly, this level of problem-solving at such a young age deserves a slow clap.

