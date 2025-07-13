Pregnant Woman Sits Down In A Massage Chair At The Mall, But The Manager Warns Her Not To Give Birth In His Store

When a woman is pregnant and near her due date, she can be quite impatient about giving birth since pregnancy can be quite uncomfortable in the final weeks.

If you were pregnant, and it was almost your due date, would you want to do something that might cause you to go into labor early, or would you wait until you went into labor naturally?

In today’s story, one retail employee shares an interesting interaction that happened when a pregnant woman entered the store.

Let’s see what happened.

I am not a midwife A few years ago, I worked in a certain mall store that retails massage chairs. You can probably guess which one, and they have a pretty strict no social media policy but who cares I dont work there anymore. One of the managers and I were running people through the chairs (10 minutes for everyone, no kids, no shoes, no food, etc). A very very pregnant lady comes in and beelines for the hardest hitting massage chair we have. People let ger cut in line because nobody is going to stop a pregnant woman from sitting down.

Not so fast!

She starts to turn on the remote to turn on the massage and my manager sees this and heads on over. He says says “Hello ma’am, feel free to use the leg massager for 15 minutes or so, but Im going to set up the remote in a way that it does not cause medical complications for you or your child” She asks “why cant I get a full massage?” “Well, there is a possibility that it could induce labor prematurely” he says, starting to dread the following interaction.

The pregnant woman responded in a way he didn’t expect.

“Im ready” “Excuse me?” “The due date is tomorrow, might as well give birth now” The manager is silent for a couple of seconds. This guy is a veteran, but he did not know how to handle the situation. “Ma’am, please dont give birth in my store”

Seriously, don’t give birth in the store! Although, once you go into labor, it can take hours before the baby is actually born.

