Retail Employee Shares How The Last Day Of Work Went, But They Weren’t Expecting The Other Employees And Managers To Care So Much That She Was Leaving

If you have ever worked at one job for a long time, it can be bittersweet to leave if you have grown attached to your coworkers.

Imagine your last day of work at a job you’re happy to leave. Would you want to leave early, or would you stay until the very end?

In today’s story, one employee thinks about leaving early, but when she decides to stay until the end, she’s greeted with a pleasant surprise.

Let’s see how this employee ended her retail career.

My Last Day in Retail! Today was my last day in retail. I start a new job in a hospital next Monday. After applying to 100+ jobs since leaving HE, went to 5 interviews, and accepted an offer for a receptionist position. uses all the same fundamental skills but gets me out of the endless cycle of doom. I even worked a full weeks notice, more consideration than management has ever given me regarding my own schedule, but hey ho!

This employee has worked retail for quite awhile.

I’ve worked at my present clothes retailer/cafe combo for almost 2 years. Having had years of retail experience (1 major national chain and 1 local volunteering role.) I started in the bookstore part. In an effort to develop my communication skills, I trained at a local non-profit, helping out with some telephone administrative duties. Lately I’ve been spending more and more time in the stock room because the main operations manager left and hadn’t been replaced and we kept losing workers who are mainly temp students. It’s been work up there ever since, and that’s an understatement.

Here’s how OP spent the last day at work.

So my last day is a long one in the stock room, as usual… The only difference being the satisfaction of wearing a plain black shirt instead of the usual company uniform, almost symbolising similar essence to that of a funeral setting, which I found quite amusing. We’re running light on bodies so there are just the two of us for much of the day and during the other one’s lunch breaks we have to handle things alone. I hate working alone in the back! But we get through it and I say goodbye to the full-time regulars who are awfully nice and are absolute troopers, wishing me well and saying they’ll miss me.

It was quite a nice send off!

Don’t get me wrong, part of me wanted to walk out halfway through the day but if I made it this far I should probably just stick it out, either way, what a relief. Go to see my manager to say goodbye and she’s got a card waiting for me where everyone has written a bit to see me off: congratulations, best wishes, nice working with you, know you’ll do great etc. Even during my exit interview, a manager who I barely spoke to, but had a cordial relationship with, seemed genuinely upset at the prospect of me leaving, expressed genuine excitement for my future, being one of the youngest long-term workers in the store. Wished me luck and encouraged me to keep in touch, and all the managers did the same. I vow to NEVER work a retail job again… (Just needed to vent! 😜)

It sounds like OP left on really good terms, and that says a lot.

