Robotics Company Unitree Has Shown That Their Humanoid Robot Has Learned Kung-Fu

The world of robotics is making some amazing advancements, and every company working on them seems to love putting out videos to show off their new abilities.

While the competition remains fierce between various robotics firms, the real winner is all of us who get to watch the rapid technological improvements and will hopefully someday be able to have our own robots to take care of various household tasks.

When a company shows off a new feature of a robot, sometimes it is practical like being able to do the dishes or carefully pick up delicate objects. Othertimes, it is more outrageous and just fun. The latter is the option that Chinese robotics firm Unitree went with when putting out the latest video of their G1 humanoid robot.

In this video, they show their robot not just walking around, but actually engaging in kung-fu style jumps, kicks, and punches. Check out the fun (and very impressive) video here:

While this video is a lot of fun to watch, it also shows just how far they have come with their robotics. The incredible balance and rapid movement that is required to complete these moves is incredible, and will be very useful for going any number of tasks.

In the caption of the video, the company wrote:

“We have continued to upgrade the Unitree G1’s algorithm, enabling it to learn and perform virtually any movement. What other moves would you like to see. Do share with us in the comments.”

Wow! They are actually inviting people to make recommendations. People in the comments talked about things like future versions of these robots acting as police-bots where they could identify a threat and run up to it using non-lethal kung-fu rather than shooting at at the suspect.

One commenter had a great way to not only improve the robot but also make a lot of money. User @RocketPropelledMexican said:

“Unitree here’s an idea for you Send a G1 to every major university’s robotics club Host a tournament where they have to program their robots to autonomously fight another university’s robot until one breaks Stream the fights like an MMA tournament.

I can guarantee I would pay for that PPV.

The robot’s incredible skill is made possible by between 23 and 43 joint motors, depending on which version of the bot is being used. Having the option to have different numbers of joints allows the robot to be very customizable based on what the user needs it to do.

I’m excited to see what Unitree comes up with next. But if I’m honest, I’m also a little nervous. I’ve seen too many movies where the robots attack humans, and this G1 bot looks like he could take me out!

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about a quantum computer simulation that has “reversed time” and physics may never be the same.