Roommate Leaves For Two Weeks, But Expects Everyone Else To Pay More, But She Says No Way

AITA for not paying my roommates bill this month after he was gone for two weeks? I (26f) rent a room in a 3 bedroom house with my boyfriend (30m). Our other roommates are (23f) and (24m). Our male roommate lets call him Mike has lived here for the past 4 years so all the bills are in his name we are all in a group chat and mike will text us the total and have us venmo him. My boyfriend and I have lived here since Jan and the bills are normally around 100-120 each spilt 4 ways. for electricity, water/sewage, and wifi. This month he was gone for a military training camp for two weeks out of the month he also has a dog and asked our other roommate, Sara, to take care of him. My boyfriend and I didn’t even realize he had left and never said anything about it to us so no big deal.

So… Mike texts the group chat and says the bills are “ridiculously high this month everyone owes 160.20” So we ask to see all the receipts. Meanwhile Mike is complaining about lights being left on or using the washing machine in the middle of the day…yet everyone is arguing about how it can’t be THAT much higher for each person. After a few hours he finally sends screenshot total for all the separate bills which is just the total amount due-not an itemized amount-just zoomed in on the total at the bottom.

Sara added it all up for a total of 548. divide that by 4 and it’s only 137 per person so why are you telling us it’s 160 each? Mike texts back saying “Every year for the last 5 yrs I’m gone for half the month so I take off half the expenses and whoever lives in the house pays that difference since your home using utilities. the difference between the 3 of u is why it’s 160.20.” …and you weren’t gonna say anything?

Were we just suppose to go along with that and yet he never said anything to us? Sara and my partner and I are all asking each other if we knew this at all or if he said anything. Well apparently when Sara first moved in he mentioned something to her about it, but never brings it up to me or my boyfriend. So after all saying we need to talk about this in person Mike texted saying that “we can talk about it later just pay the 130 for now.” And when Mike gets home that night I hear him and Sara whisper in the kitchen about it and i go in later and he still says nothing to me about it?

