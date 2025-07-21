Rude Customer Expects Employees To Know Exactly How He Wants His Order, But Then He Gets What He Said He Wanted And Is Still Upset

Imagine going to the same cafe over and over again, and you place the exact same order over and over again.

Would you expect the employees to know what you were going to order before you even ordered?

If they asked for clarification, would you be rude or polite?

In this story, we learn why being a rude regular customer is a really bad idea, because one employee decides to prove a point.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

You want your coffee exactly like last time? Alright, coming right up. I used to work at a cozy little café, one of those places where the regulars act like they own the joint. We had this one bloke, maybe mid 50s, always in a pressed suit, always rushing, always rude. Every time he ordered, he would go, Flat white, same as last time. Don’t mess it up this time. And every time, we ask for clarification he’ll roll his eyes and ask us to figure it out. “It’s not hard. You made it right once”. Safe to say we were all tired

Time to get even.

One day, I had just had it. He stormed in barking the same order. Flat white, same as last time. So I gave him exactly what he had last time or rather, what he ordered last. A decaf oat milk cappuccino with caramel drizzle. He had ordered it once by mistake and hated it.

The customer was NOT happy!

Handed it to him with a chipper, here you go, exactly like last time. He took one sip, paused, and just said, What the hell is this? I smiled and said, Your exact order from last time, you said not to mess it up. He threw a fiver on the counter and stormed out. Never used that line again and was never rude. Worth it.

Serves him right for not being nicer and making his order clear.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person shares their experience working at a cafe.

This is a good point. Don’t you usually pay first?

He learned his lesson quickly!

This person would’ve played it differently!

That’s one way to teach him a lesson!

It had to be done.

