She Agreed To Let Her Sister-In-Law Move In, But She Changed Her Mind When She Started Using Her Stuff Without Asking

If you have the room in your home to let a friend or family member stay with you when they’re going through a hard time, it could be nice to offer to let them move in for awhile.

However, sometimes this really backfires.

It often backfires by the freeloader never wanting to move out, but in today’s story, we’re not to that point yet.

Instead, one woman is past her breaking point because her sister-in-law keeps using her things without even asking her first.

Let’s read the whole story to see if she’s overreacting or if the sister-in-law is out of line.

AITAH for telling my husband’s sister to stop using my stuff without asking? I’m losing my mind in my own house. Like literally. I can’t even go a day without something of mine being touched, moved, or just… gone. So here’s the deal: my husband’s sister moved in with us about three months ago. Just “temporarily,” he said. She needed a place to stay while she “sorted things out.” Cool. I can be understanding. I said yes. I opened our door.

But I swear, from the moment she unpacked her bags, she’s acted like this place is hers. Not ours. hers. She uses everything. My lotion. My shampoo. My perfumes. My hair straightener. My clothes. I even found her wearing my hoodie the other day, and when i asked, she just went, “oh, i thought you wouldn’t mind.” Like girl… what??

She drinks the last of my oat milk and doesn’t replace it. She borrows my charger and never returns it. She even took one of my favorite mugs to work and chipped it. Didn’t even say sorry. Just laughed and said, “it’s just a mug.” I’ve bit my tongue for weeks. Trying not to be “that” person. Trying not to be the petty one.

But today? I snapped. She was doing her makeup using my foundation. MY SHADE. Like… why? it doesn’t even match her. So i told her, “can you please just ask first before using my stuff? like, bare minimum—just let me know.” She rolled her eyes and said i was being dramatic. Said i was acting like she’s a stranger and not family.

My husband? Just sat there like a statue. Didn’t even look up from his damn phone. Now the whole vibe in the house is weird. She’s giving me the silent treatment, like i’m the one who crossed a line. My husband says i could’ve said it nicer, that she probably didn’t mean anything by it.

But i’m tired. I feel invisible in my own home. I don’t want to police every little thing. I just want some damn respect. So yeah, i told her to stop using my things without asking. She thinks i overreacted. My husband thinks i should “let it go.” But seriously… Aitah?

