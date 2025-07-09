July 9, 2025 at 2:48 pm

She Bought An Adorable Butter Container, But Then She Tried To Use It. – ‘How did Target approve this design?!’

by Ben Auxier

A butter dish bought from Target

TikTok/rachel8500

It takes, like, effort to make stuff. Even cheap, mass-produced stuff. There are still designers and factories involved, not to mention money spent.

So how do products that make no sense end up on shelves?

Like this one from TikTok user @rachel8500:

A butter dish bought from Target

TikTok/rachel8500

“How did Target approve this design?!” reads the caption as Rachel displays a butter dish in the shape of a bread loaf.

A butter dish bought from Target

TikTok/rachel8500

And lest you think this is actually meant for something else, no, it says “Butter Dish” right there on the label.

A butter dish bought from Target

TikTok/rachel8500

We open it up…

A butter dish bought from Target

TikTok/rachel8500

Fetch our standard sized stick of butter.

A butter dish bought from Target

TikTok/rachel8500

Doesn’t fit. What’s going on here?

@rachel8500

I was so excited to use this too🙄 @target #target #targetfinds

♬ Club Penguin Pizza Parlor – Cozy Penguin

The jokes were on a roll.

2025 06 09 15 36 25 She Bought An Adorable Butter Container, But Then She Tried To Use It. How did Target approve this design?!

Many felt they’d dodged a bullet.

2025 06 09 15 36 46 She Bought An Adorable Butter Container, But Then She Tried To Use It. How did Target approve this design?!

Just wait for everything to shrink.

2025 06 09 15 36 56 She Bought An Adorable Butter Container, But Then She Tried To Use It. How did Target approve this design?!

I think you mean, “if it makes you feel BUTTER.”

2025 06 09 15 37 02 She Bought An Adorable Butter Container, But Then She Tried To Use It. How did Target approve this design?!

Maybe they’re scaling things down because they’re keeping a close eye on their profit margarines.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter