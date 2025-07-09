She Bought An Adorable Butter Container, But Then She Tried To Use It. – ‘How did Target approve this design?!’

It takes, like, effort to make stuff. Even cheap, mass-produced stuff. There are still designers and factories involved, not to mention money spent.

So how do products that make no sense end up on shelves?

Like this one from TikTok user @rachel8500:

“How did Target approve this design?!” reads the caption as Rachel displays a butter dish in the shape of a bread loaf.

And lest you think this is actually meant for something else, no, it says “Butter Dish” right there on the label.

We open it up…

Fetch our standard sized stick of butter.

Doesn’t fit. What’s going on here?

The jokes were on a roll.

Many felt they’d dodged a bullet.

Just wait for everything to shrink.

I think you mean, “if it makes you feel BUTTER.”

Maybe they’re scaling things down because they’re keeping a close eye on their profit margarines.

