She Broke Up With Her Boyfriend, But When She Got An Email From Playstation, She Knew How To Get Revenge

Imagine leaving your boyfriend, moving on with your life, and then getting a strange email that you know is meant for him even though it was sent to your email address.

Would you ignore the email, forward it to your ex, or use the email to get revenge?

In today’s story, one bitter woman uses the email for revenge, and it’s almost too easy!

Let’s see what happens.

I left my ex – and took his playstation.. but not as you might think. This has happened almost 10 years ago but is still one of my pettiest victories to this day. I (back then 19) left my (abusive) ex almost overnight, after 4 years.. It wasn’t a really nasty breakup, but the relationship was the worst I had ever experienced. I did not make a scene, I just left and moved 600km while he was at work. I was safe, I was fine.

There was an unexpected email.

One random day a few weeks later I had received an E-Mail, a confirmation for some playstation game. I did not own a playstation and was actually confused for a few seconds. Until it hit me. He had used my e-mail address for his account. I had no idea for how long but I knew it wouldn’t continue. At the bottom of the mail was something along the lines of “This wasn’t you? Click here”

Time to comply!

And I sure did. Two clicks later they thanked me for letting them know of this possible fraud and had blocked everything that had to do with “my” account. I had blocked my ex, but I kind of got a hint that he was not amused at all when his best friend wrote me a really nice message, saying that everything he ever bought (which was a lot) is gone and all his progress in any game got deleted. He would need to verify his ID with PlayStation in order to get a new account and what a terrible terrible human being I am. And I still smile every time I think about it.

The ex should’ve used his own email address for his account.

This was very well played revenge, and it was almost too easy!

