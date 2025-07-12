She Brought A Lot Of Things On A Night’s Stay At A Friend’s House, And Her Boyfriend Thinks She Overdid It

How much is too much?

AITA for packing the car full? “My BF literally said to me during this argument that if I posted here I’d be told I’m definitely the *******, so I’m putting it to the test. We were heading away last weekend to stay over at my best friend’s house for a night. Me, my BF and our two dogs. The plan was dinner, movie, sleep over, and a day of dog activities we had planned on the Sunday.

He was agitated on Saturday while I was packing up the car and I told him to leave it to me if he was so stressed about it. In the car on the way to my friends house, he told me I overpack unnecessarily and that he thinks is really rude and not OK to arrive at someone else’s house and take over their whole house with the dogs. He thinks I should have just let the dogs ‘figure it out’ and not brought beds with me etc. I disagreed and I think the issue is he is used to going away for the night with the clothes on his back and a MAYBE a toothbrush, if even, and that planning for 4 bodies (2 x humans, 2 x dogs) is something he is poor at.

I was trying to pack for maximum success to get dogs to settle down and not be causing any issues in a new exciting situation. That’s when he suggested posting here to see. Background: this house belongs to my best friend, who loves my dogs and has been inviting us all over for ages. She had prepped her house in advance to make sure it was dog friendly and had closed all doors to rooms dogs were not allowed in. My dogs are adult (but young) mid size energetic breeds and I didn’t know how well they were going to settle. They’ve both stayed here individually, but not together, and i was trying make sure it was a success.

I packed: 2 x dog beds 4 x towels (to use as blankets and in case we needed to dry them off) 2 x food bowls 1 x water bowl Enough food for two meals Long lasting dog chews Treats 3 x dog toys Necessary equipment for the activity day on Sunday (2 x 10m Long lines and 1 x dog crate) 2 x 2L bottles of water for Sunday Snacks for Sunday Overnight bag for both me and my partner Chargers Raincoats The “stress” of it was that one dog rides in the boot of the car and the other dog takes up the whole back seat, so everything had to fit in the footwell/ behind the passenger and driver seats. I made it work but it took some jiggling things about as wanted to make sure everything I needed for my friends house was to hand and stuff for Sunday was in a different spot. Like a game of car Tetris. Did I overpack? Did I impose too much stuff at my friends house? AITA?”

