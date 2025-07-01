She Compared Her Sister’s Baby To A Potato In Her Diary, And Now The Whole Family’s Furious

When a woman secretly vented about her newborn niece in the privacy of her locked diary, she never expected her thoughts to become family drama.

But one snoop turned those private musings into a very public problem.

Read on for the story.

AITAH For “Saying” that a My Sister’s Baby is Ugly? So my (F24) sister (F28) and I are currently living with our parents. She just recently had a baby with her boyfriend (M27). I (secretly) think that the baby is the most hideous thing that I’ve ever seen. It looks like an unholy union between Churchill, Putin, a monkey, and a potato. I also can’t lie to save my life, so whenever I’m in a social situation where I’m expected to fawn over the baby, I say that it looks just like my sister. Note that these are thoughts and not words that I would ever say out loud. I did, however, write these thoughts down in my DIARY.

OH GOSH.

Unfortunately, my family in general has no concept of privacy or respect for personal boundaries. If I leave my laptop unattended and unlocked, they will absolutely snoop. Our parents replaced the lockable doorknobs to our rooms with unlockable ones. I’ve caught my mom red handed reading a former diary of mine that I’d previously thrown in the dumpster of then our then apartment complex. I burn my old journals out of necessity, and my current one has a very strong lock and is kept hidden. Yes, I’ve explained countless times how much it hurts me when they snoop. No, they don’t care; they think that I’m being silly and are generally dismissive.

There’s nothing worse than a private vessel becoming un-private.

I made the mistake of leaving my diary unattended and unlocked to use the restroom last week. My sister walked into my room without permission “to borrow scissors,” spotted my diary, and promptly started reading. Upon reading my entry on my thoughts about her baby, she blew up. My sister is hurt and furious that I think that her baby is ugly. She called me a b**** and a mean girl and won’t speak to me. She also thinks that I was giving her a backhanded compliment when I compared her to her baby. My parents are demanding that I apologize to her.

Woof.

I don’t feel sorry at all. Yeah, saying that baby isn’t cute is socially unacceptable, but those were my thoughts, not my actions or words, and you don’t pry into someone’s INNER MOST THOUGHTS and not expect to hear some things that were better left unsaid. If anything, she should be apologizing to ME for violating my privacy, though she wouldn’t be caught dead doing it. AITA?

Most agree real issue is that no one should be reading her diary in the first place.

This person says it’s not even that much of an insult.

This person agrees…not really all that much to be angry at.

This person says NTA, but has a valid suggestion.

If you read someone’s private thoughts, don’t act shocked when they weren’t thinking rainbows and roses.

Her family has no one to blame but themselves.

