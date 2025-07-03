She Got A $50 Faucet Replaced, But Then Was Horrified To See A Bill For Over $1,200 From The Plumber
by Ben Auxier
I know nothing about plumbing, but I do know there are certain household standards set up such that anyone with a little patience and a basic toolbox can take care of the simple stuff.
Doesn’t stop companies from ripping you off though, as proved by TikTok user @talkingtotequila:
“If there’s any plumbers on this app, can you tell me if I just got ripped off or not?”
“I just had this replaced[…]this faucet here.”
“This [piping] wasn’t replaced. This wasn’t replaced. None of that was replaced. Just this [faucet] was replaced.”
“And this is the invoice that says like what they did, if that helps at all. And it was $1,266.”
“And I just looked on Amazon and that faucet, the same brand and everything, is $47. And so I’m just trying to figure out, is it normal? Like am I missing something with labor? Like is 1200 dollars for labor normal or like, I’m just trying to figure that out.”
Experts and lay people alike said: yup.
Like what is even going on there?
Maaaaybe it’s a invoicing error?
But no matter how you do the math, this is too much.
Here’s hoping they’ll make this right.
She definitely needs to make a call.
