July 3, 2025 at 10:55 am

She Got A $50 Faucet Replaced, But Then Was Horrified To See A Bill For Over $1,200 From The Plumber

by Ben Auxier

Chloe talking about a plumbing job

TikTok/talkingtotequila

I know nothing about plumbing, but I do know there are certain household standards set up such that anyone with a little patience and a basic toolbox can take care of the simple stuff.

Doesn’t stop companies from ripping you off though, as proved by TikTok user @talkingtotequila:

“If there’s any plumbers on this app, can you tell me if I just got ripped off or not?”

“I just had this replaced[…]this faucet here.”

“This [piping] wasn’t replaced. This wasn’t replaced. None of that was replaced. Just this [faucet] was replaced.”

“And this is the invoice that says like what they did, if that helps at all. And it was $1,266.”

“And I just looked on Amazon and that faucet, the same brand and everything, is $47. And so I’m just trying to figure out, is it normal? Like am I missing something with labor? Like is 1200 dollars for labor normal or like, I’m just trying to figure that out.”

Experts and lay people alike said: yup.

Like what is even going on there?

Maaaaybe it’s a invoicing error?

But no matter how you do the math, this is too much.

Here’s hoping they’ll make this right.

She definitely needs to make a call.

