She Got Tired Of Staying In Small Rooms With Family Members On Vacation, So She Booked A Different Place To Stay With Her Husband

AITA for booking a hotel room on a family vacation? “Me (34F), my husband (34M) and my brother (28M) are currently on vacation in another country with my FIL (58M) and his wife (65F). We’ve been excited for this trip for nearly a year. FIL’s wife is from the country we are visiting, so they planned all activities and accommodations. Several times my husband and I offered to either pay for or split where we’re staying (3 cities in 12 days, so 3 different places to stay) so that we could all be comfortable and have our own rooms. They assured us each time that they had it handled and that everything they booked ensured everyone had their own space.

Fast forward to the trip itself. First city, first night, after a 13-hour flight, we end up having to share a room with my brother for two nights in a hostel they booked. They did not realize it was a hostel, but the space was decent and it was for two nights, so we decided to make it work. Now, we’re on day four and at our second destination. The place they booked is even smaller, has one bathroom for 5 adults, no living area to sit (there is a kitchen table and 4 very small plastic chairs) and again, we have to share a bedroom with my brother, this time for 5 nights. We roughed it out the first night but decided to book a hotel for the remaining 4 nights in the second spot because we do not like having no space, and we were promised something different.

FIL’s wife cried and asked us to stay this morning, and when we said this was not what they told us and we feel misled and that it’s not fair to be expected to stay and do everything they want to do when we have no time or space to relax. They got upset, told us to do what we want and closed their door. They eventually left for the day to walk around the city. In-laws are now very upset and threatening to not see us unless we apologize to FIL’s wife. We feel we have nothing to apologize for beyond hurting their feelings, because we feel there’s nothing wrong with expecting our own room when that’s what we were promised. My brother is very chill and is fine to stay in the space, so he is with them. Husband feels very shut down and upset by the whole situation. AITA for booking a hotel room?”

