She Hasn’t Been Close To Her Sister In A Long While, But Is it Wrong to Not Invite Her to the Baby Shower?

AITA for being selective with my baby shower? I 31 female (we’ll call me B) am finally having my first baby, a little girl. My fiancé and I are so excited and even started planning the baby shower. I planned on inviting SOME of my family and some close friends. It’s a smaller venue & seats are limited.

My older sister, (we’ll call her J) used to be super close, but after my mom died she changed. She would claim to take my money to “pay bills” (I was out of my mind when my mom died and couldn’t even think straight let alone pay things on time and keep track of things.) but things would get shut off, I would barely have any money for food, and she ruined my credit. Her kids are cruel. They call me names and at another family event they would throw things at me. My fiancé cannot STAND her or her kids. Not to mention they never invite us anywhere.

I decided since it’s a smaller venue and I don’t really talk to that side of my family I decided to choose not to invite them. One of my sisters let it “slip up” (I think she did it on purpose because they’re close.) and now her and her children are blowing me AND my fiancé up asking why they weren’t included in this “special occasion” as she called it. I felt bad at first but now it’s just annoying getting calls and texts 24/7 asking if they can come. So I gotta know, am I the [jerk]?

