She Helped Her Friend With Her New Business, But Then Her Expectations Became Outrageous

AITA for refusing to keep helping my friend with her side hustle after she started treating me like an unpaid employee? I have a friend, Chloe, who started an online jewelry business a few months ago. She asked me to help out here and there with packaging and social media stuff, saying it’d be chill and fun. I agreed because I wanted to support her. At first, it was super low-key, like an hour or two a week.

But over the last couple of months, it’s gotten way out of hand. She sends me daily to-do lists, expects me to drop everything for her biz, and gets mad if I don’t put her stuff before my actual job. She’s even started calling me her “social media assistant” to our friends, even though I’m not paid at all. Last week, she told me I had to spend my entire Saturday helping her prep for a craft fair, saying, “You owe me this, you’re part of the team!”

I told her nicely that I love supporting her, but I’m not her employee and my time is valuable. I said I couldn’t keep helping if it’s not casual and if there’s no pay for all the extra work. Chloe flipped out and called me selfish, saying I was “abandoning” her and not a real friend. Now she’s telling our friends I’m the bad guy for not helping her “dream” come true. AITA for setting a boundary and refusing to do unpaid work?

