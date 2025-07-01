She Let Some Young Relatives Play Kid-Friendly Video Games, And Somehow That Was A Whole Thing

At the time of writing, the Switch 2 launched literally TODAY, and I’m sitting here fuming because I can’t really justify the hefty price tag just yet.

Imagine how much worse that feeling would be if I were, yanno, a kid.

Read the story below and get all of the details firsthand!

AITA for letting my cousin’s kids play on my Switch? I (29f) am Korean. My immediate family lives in US but rest of my relatives are still in Korea. We don’t get to see each other often for obvious reasons.

Because of the so very far away, you see.

I have this one cousin (45m) who is married and has two kids, a daughter (15) and a son (13). The family came to US for a vacation and will be staying with my family for about a week before they travel other parts of US. Yesterday, we didn’t really have special plans other than shopping. The kids seemed bored afterwards so I asked if they wanted to play on my Switch. My cousin didn’t mind. I let them play few different games like Mario Kart. Ya know, more kid friendly party games since I don’t know them quite well yet. I didn’t really offer one player games since I didn’t want one hogging it while other one got upset. Fair enough, right? The kids were very polite and were having fun.

Now, you’re probably thinking the controversy comes in mom not wanting them to play the video games.

But surprisingly…

Well I think the wife, their mom, had a problem with that. She asked why I “didn’t let them” play all the games. I explained my reasoning and said they could play it if they didn’t start fighting over who gets a turn. She said I’m not being fair to them at all and started batching. I turned to the kids and nicely told them since their mom has a problem playing games, I unfortunately have to take the games back. They were disappointed but thanked me for letting them play.

Man. Nothing worse than a batchy person.

They went back to their room, where my cousin was resting. He was mad that the kids were upset. They weren’t crying or throwing tantrums, just sad that they “lost their privileges.” Initially he thought I was the issue but I explained what happened. He asked the kids if it’s true and they said yes. He found his wife and asked why she did that when I was trying to be nice and spend time with the kids since we barely see each other. That triggered a small argument between them. Wife blames me for the argument and I told her that I was minding my own business. She’s off to the side sulking about it. AITA?

Let’s check in with the comments:

The consensus was more or less univocal:

Save the drama for the mama.

Like, seriously.

They sound like good kids.

Not sure what’s going on with mom.

