She Met An Old Friend Who Acted Like A Creep And Stalked Her On Her Way Back To Her Car, So She Told Him She Felt Uncomfortable

AITA for telling my friend he made me feel uncomfortable? I went out to breakfast with an old friend from HS (in our 40’s now). We aren’t close…maybe actually meet up in person every few years.

He seems to have a recollection that we would have been a “thing” in high-school if he wasn’t so shy. We chat now and again on FB. He is much more vocal that I am about how we need to hang out, he needs a good friend hug, and even has called me his best friend….which makes me feel strange since we are definitely NOT that close)

Anyways, I don’t actively avoid him but I just don’t have a lot of time. We had a decent time at breakfast, just went to a coffee shop. After about an hour I said I needed to leave. I pulled out of the shop before him and decided to run into the Walmart across the street before I went home. (important info: he saw me go straight instead of turn, so knew I was going there).

I go in, browse the isles. It’s not a long visit. 15-20min. Head to checkout, then grab my bag and start to leave. Suddenly I hear my name being called out behind me. Lo and behold, it’s him coming out of the men’s room with the biggest grin on his face. I immediately said “Oh hey there, are you shopping also or are you just stalking me?” It was a lighthearted tone of voice but I felt quite taken aback.

He laughed and said “No, I just had to use the bathroom.” So I said “there were bathrooms at the coffee house.” His logic was “well I had already walked out.” I kind of cocked an eyebrow at him and said “And you just happened to be done right at the second I was leaving?” He chuckles again “I know right, let me walk you out.”

So he walks with me to the parking lot where *SUPRISE* he is parked exactly next to me. Stands there while I load my bag into the car. Insists on another LONG tight hug, then finally gets in his car. The whole time he is maintaining that he only went in there to go to the bathroom and everything else was just random….he had no idea I was going there, he had no idea I was checking out, no idea he happened to park right next to me…yadda yadda.

I felt pretty ick about the whole thing. After we left he messages me the following, “Ok, you caught me. But you know I haven’t seen you in months so I wasn’t gonna pass up the opportunity to get one more hug or you know at least be able to talk to you for a few more moments.” Made me feel even ickier about the situation and I just left it on read until I could decide how I wanted to handle it. Tonight he messages again.

“Thanks for seeing me, this morning made my day.” I replied “Yea, lets not do the weird Walmart thing again, it made me feel icky and uncomfortable. I don’t know when I’ll be interested in meeting up again.” He’s now blasting me in the HS group on fb (ironic…HS behavior in a HS group) and over messenger. Saying that I’m totally off base and overreacting and being mean to someone who just wanted to catch up with a friend. Some people are telling me that is “just how he is” and I need to say sorry for offending him. AITH??

