She Mistook Him For An Employee, And When He Helped Her Shop It Sparked An Unexpected Connection

I didn’t tell her I don’t work here Quite a few years ago, I worked at Radio Shack, and we wore dress pants with a white long-sleeve shirt. One day, I left after my shift (about 3 p.m.) and had to do some grocery shopping before going home.

While walking through the aisle, a girl came up to me asking where to find a couple of things. Since I was also a chef at the time, I knew where even the most obscure items were located.

She showed me her list, and we walked around together getting everything she needed, including a couple of oddball items she had no clue about.

She was about to walk away and started to study my shirt, then asked where my name badge was. Then it immediately dawned on her that I didn’t work there.

She was so impressed I took the time to help her that she gave me her number. Yes, I called her—and we went out on a date, then many more after that.

