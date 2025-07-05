She Planned A Gift Trip To Spain For Her Sister, But After Weeks Of Disrespect, She’s Wondering If She Should Cancel It Altogether

Giving a meaningful gift feels a lot less exciting when the person on the receiving end starts acting like you don’t matter.

So, what would you do if you planned an overseas trip for a sibling, only to be treated with constant disrespect in return?

Would you go through with it anyway?

Or would you cancel everything and deal with the fallout?

In the following story, one young lady finds herself in this very situation with her sister.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for reconsidering a «gift» trip to Spain for my sister after her recent behaviour I (24F) am struggling with how to handle a situation involving my younger sister (16F). For context, we work together in our family business over the summer, where we take shifts. Things between us have generally been okay—sometimes tense, but manageable—until this past week, when things really changed. Over the last few days, she’s made multiple comments that have felt disrespectful and hurtful. She told me that a customer said they had missed her, and then added, “They probably wouldn’t say that about you,” in a smug tone. Another time, she was sitting with me, my friend, and my boyfriend while not working, and when a guest came up to her (she had worked earlier) she said loudly: “I’m not working, unfortunately for you” implying that the guest would now have to deal with me, like I was some kind of idiot/burden.

Apparently, her boyfriend isn’t immune to her sister’s meanness either.

She’s also been cold and dismissive in general. She avoids me, won’t respond to messages I send her about work, and leaves without saying anything to anyone. My boyfriend (25M) and I had planned a trip to Spain for her as a post-confirmation gift. It was something we were genuinely excited about, because we thought it would be a meaningful experience for all three of us. But now, I’m honestly dreading the idea of going. Just recently, she found an old picture of my boyfriend, laughed at it mockingly, and genuinely hurt his feelings. I feel very hurt by this also, because he has been nothing but kind and helpful, and has given her opportunities in sports she never could have gotten on her own.

Frustrated and upset, she tried to talk things out with her.

I tried bringing this up to her today—gently. I told her I’d been feeling hurt by how she’d treated me lately. And how she hurt my boyfriend’s feelings. All I got was a half-hearted apology and irritation. She acted like I was overreacting and made me feel worse for even trying to talk about it. Now I’m at a crossroads. I feel like this trip will just turn into a situation where we walk on eggshells while she treats us like crap. I’m not sure I want to spend the money and emotional energy on someone who doesn’t seem to respect me or my relationship. But at the same time, I’m afraid that if I cancel or say anything more, she’ll explode and cut me off completely. AITA?

