She Sold A Friend A Vest For $10, But His Dad Said She Should Have Given It Away For Free

AITA for not giving away my stock to my friends dad? I am a reseller of clothes, I’ve been doing it about a year and it makes pretty good money alongside my full time job.

I live with a friend and all bills are halved as well as food, we are really good friends and have been for over 10 years now. Me and his parents have had somewhat of a strained relationship; some days its good and some days are bad, I think they think I’m using their son even though like I say everything is halved, bills, food housework etc. It works well us living together because times are hard and it means we are both not living to just pay bills and can have a life as well. For reference I am female and he is a gay man.

Anyway I was at work the other night and I had a box of some utility vests downstairs that I was sorting through in between my days at work. My friends parents have come round, been rooting through the box and found a vest that his dad wanted so my friend texted me for a price. For reference as well my car broke down around 3 weeks ago and I’ve been told it needs a new engine which is gonna cost me £5000 which I don’t have so I’ll be relying more on my reselling money over the next few months to help me pay for that or buy another car, I haven’t decided yet.

I haven’t gone through the box of utility vests to work out what they’re worth yet so I said to my friend I don’t like selling to friends and family because I don’t know what to charge them and it’s awkward so I said just call it £10 for now. My friend texted saying they’ve left with the vest and will let him know the price.

Anyway his dad has thrown a huff with me and said he was expecting me to give it him for free as he has done work around the house that me and my friend live in. They know about my car and that I’m gonna struggle to pay for it but now they’re in a mood with me and are bringing the vest back. AITA for not giving away my stock?

