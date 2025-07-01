She Spent Her Childhood Caring For Her Sister, So Now She’s Setting A Boundary And Her Parents Are Furious

After years of being treated like a third parent, one woman drew the line when her aging parents expected her to take over full-time caregiving for her special needs sister.

But the boundary didn’t go over well.

Read on for the story.

AITAH for not wanting to take care of my special needs sister? So before I go on I don’t hate my sister but I do hate the circumstances of her situation and what it has done to us. My childhood was less than ideal I became a third parent to my sister from 8 on. Everything became about her which I get she needed it. Now here is the issue our parents are getting older and my dad’s MS has progressed so he can no longer work. My mom cannot hold down the household on her own income.

Ah, the old sick saga.

They came to me for help, but I told them they need to think of a permanent solution cause I have no desire to become my sisters caregiver. I told them I have fine with being her advocate but I will not take on the role they want me to. My parents were not exactly happy, because I told them it maybe was time to look for a group home for my sister.

That’s on them.

I understand the risks of group homes but as I told them I shaped my life around my sister until I left for college. Before that everything was about her, I could not do anything unless she was apart of it. My birthday was no longer my own after a certain point. I feel horrible, I saw the look on their faces they were completely disappointed in me. I feel horrible, I thought setting a boundary was supposed to make you feel better.

Commenters felt for the parents but agreed—this sibling had already sacrificed enough.

This person says boundaries are tough but worth it.

This person also has some good life advice.

And this person has advice for the parents.

Raised as the backup parent—now blamed for not wanting the job full-time.

This one is tough all the way around.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.