She Told Her Husband Not To Throw A Party But He Did It Anyway, And Now He’s Mad She’s Upset

When one woman made it crystal clear she wanted a low-key birthday, her husband decided to “surprise” her with the very thing she hates.

Now he’s calling her the problem.

Read on for the story.

Aita for being angry about my husband throwing me a birthday party when I asked him not to Two weeks ago we attended a birthday party for a friend. I specifically told my husband that I hated parties and I to please not plan any for me. Today he did it anyway and I’m furious about it.

Went RIGHT against your wishes.

I feel disrespected because I specifically told him I didn’t want anything and I just wanted to be left alone. I hate parties and I hate birthdays. He thinks I’m being difficult and doesn’t understand why I’m angry with him even after I explained my reasons.

Oh come on.

AITA?

Most readers agreed: it’s not about the party—it’s about ignoring boundaries.

If someone says “please don’t,” maybe don’t do exactly that.

This person says NTA…parties are STRESSFUL.

This person says NTA, but communication is key.

This person has a lot of questions.

When “no party” turns into a full-blown bash, it’s no surprise the birthday girl left feeling anything but celebrated.

She tried to tell him.

