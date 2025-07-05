She Tried Everything To Win Her Boyfriend’s Mother’s Approval, So It Stung When The Disrespect Just Kept Coming

Winning over a partner’s family isn’t always easy, but mutual respect should be the baseline.

After more than a year of trying to connect, she’s starting to wonder if the ice cold treatment from her boyfriend’s mom will ever thaw.

AITAH that my boyfriend’s mom doesn’t like me? My boyfriend’s mom has never really liked me, and it’s getting harder to ignore.

Even her best efforts have been completely rejected.

I’ve always been polite, tried to connect with her, even brought her a birthday gift she said she wanted. She smiled, said thanks, then later told him she thought it was “cheap and lazy.”

But his mother doesn’t stop there.

She constantly compares me to his ex, who she clearly adored. The ex cheated on him, btw. Recently, we went to a family dinner and she introduced me as “his little friend.” I laughed it off in the moment, but it felt super disrespectful.

Her boyfriend has been dismissive at best with the whole situation.

My boyfriend says she’s “just like that with new people,” but it’s been over a year.

She tries to stay respectful, but the disrespect is beginning to weigh on her.

Now I’m starting to feel like maybe I’m the problem, but I can’t figure out what I’ve done wrong. I haven’t clapped back or made a scene, but I’m getting tired of pretending everything’s fine.

She wonders why her boyfriend hasn’t been more vocal in defending her.

Is it wrong to want him to stand up for me more? Or am I expecting too much? AITA?

It’s never pleasant to feel like you’re living in someone else’s shadow — especially one of an ex.

What did Reddit make of all this?

There’s definitely a problem here, but it’s not with her.

Maybe her boyfriend’s mother actively hates all of her son’s suitors.

This commenter urges her to let her boyfriend know exactly how this situation is making her feel.

It’s clear this mother has some serious issues going on.

At this point, she’s not asking for adoration — just basic respect would do.

Why such a witch, MIL?

