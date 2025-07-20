She Wants Her Boyfriend To Get Rid Of His Ex’s Stuff Now That They’re Engaged, But He Refuses

Sometimes to make room for “something new” in a marriage, you have to get rid of something old.

But in this story, a fiancé refuses to part with his ex’s clothes… and maybe his feelings for her?

Let’s see what skeletons are in his closet.

AITA, Fiancé won’t get rid of ex’s clothes Me and my fiancé are about to move in together and start our life as a family. I am asking and have been asking him him to get rid of his ex’s clothes and belongings that he has in his house, in his bedroom… her stuff is everywhere.

Well that’s not exactly homey… for the new fiancée. Will this guy relent?

He is very hesitant, and in a way of refusing to do so. He keeps making up reasons why he doesn’t want to give her stuff back and be done once and for all. I’ve been asking for over a month. AITA for asking him to let go of her and her belongings so I’m secure that they are over?

I mean, I’d say absolutely not but what’s up with this dude?

What do the comments have to say?

