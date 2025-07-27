She Was Concerned About Her Sister’s Weight Loss Methods, But When She Shared Her Advice, Her Sister Accused Her Of Being Too Controlling

Even the most well-meaning words can be mistaken for criticism when it comes to the world of fitness and weight loss.

So when one woman tried to give unsolicited advice to her younger sister going through a breakup, it only ended up driving a bigger wedge between them.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for telling my sister the way she’s trying to lose weight will lead to her actually becoming overweight ? My (37F) little sister Linda (29F) is not even overweight. She circles 145 pounds at 5 feet 6 inches. She got dumped by her boyfriend, and she’s trying hard to lose weight. I’m legitimately overweight, as I am 198 lb at 5 feet 5 inches.

But she’s worried about her sister’s methods.

She’s making the same mistakes I made after I had my baby: Under 1,200 calories, not enough protein, tons of cardio, no strength training, etc.

She felt like she suffered for certain mistakes and she wants to make sure her sister doesn’t make the same ones.

Burned out my muscles and messed up my metabolism. I tried to explain that to my sister, but she called me controlling. AITA?

She may have meant well, but that doesn’t mean much when her words failed to land.

Redditors weighed in, and their insights were a mixed bag.

This commenter thinks there’s something to be said for holding your advice until someone actually asks for it.

She may call it “advice” but this user calls it something different.

The way things stand right now really isn’t helping either of them.

On the subject of unsolicited opinions, what do internet strangers really know anyway?

Next time, she could stand to realize that while she wanted to protect her sister, she has to let her live her life.

Some lessons people just need to learn on their own.

