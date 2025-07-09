She’s A Bridesmaid In Her Friend’s Wedding, But Her Boyfriend Doesn’t Want Her Linking Arms With Any Groomsmen

When you picture a wedding, do you picture the bridesmaids and groomsmen linking arms as they walk down the aisle, or are they simply walking next to each other? If you were dating someone, would you have a problem linking arms with someone else while walking down the aisle at your friend’s wedding?

In today’s story, a boyfriend and girlfriend have opposite opinions about this question.

Let’s read the story to see if one of them is overreacting or underreacting.

Boyfriend doesn’t like that i have to walk down the isle with a grooms men Ok so this is gonna be short because i’m just confused if maybe I’m not seeing his side or not. But basically me (19 female) just texted my boyfriend that my friend who’s getting married sent me a picture of the groomsmen im walking down the aisle with.

Her boyfriend has a question.

He then asked if we were gonna link arms while walking down the aisle. He said that would be weird and it’s a respect thing not to do that. I responded it’s my friends wedding and if that’s what she wants then i’m gonna do that! Because it isn’t that serious at all. Is he being way too controlling or aitah for not seeing his side.

Her boyfriend is being weird and controlling.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks the boyfriend is being weird.

Another person calls the boyfriend controlling and immature.

Everyone seems to agree that the boyfriend is being controlling.

This person thinks she should end the relationship.

Being controlling is a huge red flag!

