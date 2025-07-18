She’s Worked Hard At School So Her Parents Will Buy Her Dream First Car For Her Birthday, But Now Her Best Friend Has Swooped In And Thrown A Wrench In Her Plans

When you’re a teenager, the opinions of others are often more important than they will be in later life.

That’s okay – it’s all a part of learning and growing, finding out who you are and how to be yourself.

Sometimes this also means your individuality being threatened – and for the girl in this story, her best friend is the culprit.

Read on to find out what happened to make her question the friendship.

WIBTA if I got the car my friend wants? I am 15, female, and have just gotten my permit, I have begun to think about cars, as my parents said they would get me one for my birthday. This gift was contingent on me having good grades, which I worked hard to achieve since there is a specific car I really want.

Let’s see how this exciting moment got derailed.

Here’s the problem though: out of the blue, my best friend is suddenly telling everyone how her parents are going to buy her this car. It is the exact car I had been wanting. I have definitely mentioned to her that this car was my dream car, and when I brought it up she always talked about different cars that she would want, never showing any interest in my dream car. She has been bragging for the past couple of days about how she’s getting this car, asking people to claim seats in her car.

Read on to find out how this girl felt about her friend’s behavior.

It’s honestly frustrating – especially since I worked hard to get good grades in order to get my dream car, and her parents are just giving it to her because she wants it. I can’t tell if it’s on purpose and she’s trying to make me jealous or not. Here’s the catch though. My birthday is five months before hers, and she doesn’t even have her permit. So, I could just get this car anyways and it wouldn’t look like I copied her since I would’ve had it first.

The whole thing has left her in a mental state of turmoil.

I’m not petty though, and I don’t want drama over something like this, so I’m not sure if I should just let her be happy with this car and look for something else for myself. But I also don’t want to be accommodating and give up on something I worked hard for, and have really wanted and been excited about. Would I be in the wrong if I asked for this car? WIBTA?

This girl’s friend is definitely playing mind games.

It would be one thing if she had wanted the car but never spoken about it, but to have had conversations with her friend about it only for her friend to suddenly want the same one out of the blue?

That’s suspicious to say the least!

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person encouraged her to follow her heart, not her head.

While others were skeptical about whether the friend would get a car at all.

And this Redditor thought there was a good chance the friend would get over it.

There’s no way this girl should compromise on her long-held desires in order to cater to her friend’s whims.

It seems she’s just leading the trend, and her friend is trying to take credit for it since she knows she won’t actually get there first.

In situations like this, it’s important not to give in.

She’s worked hard for this.

