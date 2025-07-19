Shopper Grew Flustered Looking For Polenta, But A Gruff Stranger’s Unexpected Act Of Kindness Made Her Day

In large supermarkets, appearances can be deceiving.

When a shopper mistook another customer for a manager, what began as an awkward moment turned into an unexpectedly kind gesture.

No polenta for you I was in the supermarket trying to find polenta in the aisle with other flours and baking supplies. There was a lady dressed in business attire with a gadget in her hand, so I assumed she might be a manager checking the stock.

So I asked, “Hey, do you know where the polenta is?” to which she responded brusquely with, “I don’t work here,” and she walked off. I ended up apologising to the air.

A minute later, when I had almost given up, she came back in the aisle and handed me a pack of polenta and just said “sorry” and walked off again. This time though, I chased after so I could say thanks properly.

Somehow I managed to fail to recognise those shopping scanner things and also the basket in her hand. The polenta was apparently in the ethnic foods aisle, if anyone was wondering.

