‘New level of bacteria unlocked.’ – Shopper Showed How Nasty A Container of Cream Cheese Got In Her Refrigerator

Most of us have things buried wayyyyyyyy back in our refrigerators that we forget are there.

And when we do discover them later on, we realize that we probably should’ve thrown them out months ago.

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the nasty surprise she got when she opened a container of Philadelphia cream cheese.

The video showed the TikTokker peeling back the lid of the cream cheese container and, well, let’s just say that it wasn’t pretty.

The cream cheese looked like something out of The Blob and was covered in some kind of pink/reddish material.

The text overlay on the video reads, “New level of bacteria unlocked.”

Here’s the video.

And viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared an interesting comment…

And this TikTokker spoke up.

This is the definition of YUCK.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.