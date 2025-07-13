July 13, 2025 at 10:48 am

‘New level of bacteria unlocked.’ – Shopper Showed How Nasty A Container of Cream Cheese Got In Her Refrigerator

woman opening cream cheese container

TikTok/@shebuildswealth25

Most of us have things buried wayyyyyyyy back in our refrigerators that we forget are there.

And when we do discover them later on, we realize that we probably should’ve thrown them out months ago.

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the nasty surprise she got when she opened a container of Philadelphia cream cheese.

woman holding container of cream cheese

TikTok/@shebuildswealth25

The video showed the TikTokker peeling back the lid of the cream cheese container and, well, let’s just say that it wasn’t pretty.

cream cheese covered in bacteria

TikTok/@shebuildswealth25

The cream cheese looked like something out of The Blob and was covered in some kind of pink/reddish material.

The text overlay on the video reads, “New level of bacteria unlocked.”

cream cheese with bacteria on it

TikTok/@shebuildswealth25

Here’s the video.

@shebuildswealth25

#fyp #bacteria #eww #expiredfood #experiment #viral #creamcheese

♬ euhhh brother euhhhj – m🤍

And viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 11.11.44 AM New level of bacteria unlocked. Shopper Showed How Nasty A Container of Cream Cheese Got In Her Refrigerator

Another individual shared an interesting comment…

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 11.38.23 AM New level of bacteria unlocked. Shopper Showed How Nasty A Container of Cream Cheese Got In Her Refrigerator

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 11.12.13 AM New level of bacteria unlocked. Shopper Showed How Nasty A Container of Cream Cheese Got In Her Refrigerator

This is the definition of YUCK.

