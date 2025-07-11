Sister Borrowed $1,000 Months Ago And Hasn’t Paid A Cent Back, So She Refused To Fund Her Next Vacation

When family needs help, most of us want to step up.

But what happens when “help” turns into being taken for granted—especially when your broke sister suddenly has cash for a beach trip, but not for repaying you?

Read on for the full story.

AITA for refusing to lend my sister money for her vacation when she’s been avoiding paying me back for months? So, here’s the deal. My sister (28F) borrowed $1,000 from me about 6 months ago because she said she was in a tight spot financially. I didn’t ask for it back right away because I wanted to be supportive. But it’s been half a year, and she hasn’t paid me back a single cent. When I gently brought it up a few weeks ago, she got really defensive and said she was “working on it.”

She wants even more money.

Now, she’s planning a big vacation with her friends, and she asked me again for money to help cover some expenses. I told her no — I’m not comfortable lending her more money when she hasn’t paid me back the last loan. She got upset and said I was “being unfair” and “not family.”

AITA for refusing to lend her more money under these circumstances?

It’s one thing to be in a tough spot. It’s another to dodge repayment for months and then expect even more money—this time, for something totally nonessential.

