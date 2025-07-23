Sister Juggles School, Work, And Chickens, But Mom Still Expects Her To Play Chauffeur

She works in the family business, studies full time, does chores—and somehow she’s still the default driver for her little sister’s swim class every week.

WIBTA if I stopped taking my sister to her swimming class I (24F) live at home with my parents and work in the family business. I’m also doing postgraduate uni studies, so my time is pretty limited. I have a 12yr old sister’, and every week I’m expected to take her to swimming lessons. The lesson is 30 minutes, but with waiting in line for the shower, changing etc it ends up being over an hour total. My mum has never taken her not once after I got my license. Even when I give her notice that I’ve got uni assignments or need the time, she still won’t. I also pick my mum up from work everyday she works.

Today we got home around 5:15pm, and the pool is only a 8 minute drive. I’d already asked her on the drive home if she could take my sister, and she gave no real objection. She did grumble about it but I assumed it was fine and went to do my own stuff after getting home. Time rolls around to 5.20pm and I’m in the middle of chicken chores, she basically gestures at me thru the window already in pajamas. I ignore her and she comes out to start pressuring me again to take my sister. Saying she needed “adequate time” to drive and that it stresses her out as its currently 5.25pm.

She also said if I want her to do it, I should pick her up from work earlier. (I do pick her up 5-10 minutes after she finishes). Most often she would also argue that she needs to prepare lunch for tomorrow or cook dinner so she doesn’t have the time. She does not need to prepare dinner most days as my grandma cooks and she usually prepares lunch later at night….

The day of the swimming lesson is one of the days I have to leave early in the morning which means no time for me to do chicken chores. It’s currently winter, so the sun sets at 5:30pm. If I get home by 5, I only have about 30 minutes of daylight to get all the chicken chores done. But if I take my sister to swimming, I lose that window and there’s no time left to do anything before it gets dark. My mum will not do it. My sister used to do a few small chores, but now she does nothing. No one else will clean the coop or deal with the chicken poop.

I’m just stretched really thin, and I feel like taking my sister to swimming should not fall back on me. WIBTA if I stopped taking her to swimming lessons?

