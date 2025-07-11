Sisters Cut Him Off After His Wedding Guest List Didn’t Include Their Kids, So He Skipped His Niece’s Graduation to Celebrate His Anniversary

After a wedding guest list disagreement turned into a family fallout, one man found himself on the outs with his sisters.

A year later, they resurfaced—just in time to accuse him of being selfish when he chose to celebrate his anniversary instead of attending his niece’s graduation.

Did he make the wrong decision?

Read on for the full story.

AITA for skipping my niece’s graduation to celebrate my wedding anniversary? Last year, my wife and I had a small wedding. We only had room for a limited number of guests, and I initially planned to invite my two sisters and my parents from my side of the family. My sisters pushed back, saying they wouldn’t come unless their husbands and three kids each were also invited. That would’ve gone over the venue’s max capacity.

When I explained we just couldn’t accommodate that many people, they got upset. Rather than respect the boundary, they lashed out—blaming my wife and accusing her of “changing me.” That caused a major rift, and we’ve essentially been estranged since. No apology, no accountability. Just silence and tension. Fast forward to this year: my wife and I planned a quiet day together to celebrate our first anniversary. I even took the day off work.

Then, last minute, I was told my niece (one of my sister’s kids) had a middle school graduation that night. I said I wouldn’t be able to go because it was my anniversary, and I’d already made plans with my wife. Cue the guilt trip. I got hit with “Your niece is going to be devastated,” and “I guess family doesn’t mean what it used to to you.”

To be clear, there was no prior communication about this graduation. They expected me to drop my plans to show up—despite the fact we haven’t spoken in a year and the last interaction ended with them blaming my wife for our wedding choices. So, Reddit: AITA for skipping the graduation and putting my wife and marriage first?

After being iced out for a year and blamed for setting fair boundaries, this husband chose to honor his commitment to his wife over a last-minute invite to a middle school ceremony. Not exactly villain behavior.

Is Reddit on his side?

This person says not to buy into this nonsense.

This person doesn’t understand why this is a big deal at all.

And this person says NTA overall…but a little AH for why he’s in this situation in the first place.

He chose love over guilt—and it sounds like the right RSVP.

