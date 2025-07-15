Tenant In Her Building Was Terrified To Share An Elevator With Her Dog, But She Refused To Wait For The Next One

Strange as it may seem to most of us, there are people out there who are genuinely terrified of man’s best friend.

Yes they’re cute and lovely most of the time, but we have to remember that they are still animals, often very powerful ones, and people can have awful experiences with them that lead to a lot of fear.

Plus, fear isn’t rational, but it’s still powerful. It’s important to keep both of those things in mind when we have encounters like this story.

AITA for telling my neighbor to move if he doesn’t want to share the elevator with a dog? I (27F) live in a building that allows up to 2 dogs with no breed or weight restrictions. I have a 12 YO Chiweenie who’s nothing but sweet. She rarely barks and does good with everybody, including cats.

I took the elevator so she could go on her walk (sit down on the sidewalk), and this kid (20-ish) was in there first. He asked me to not come in, but I told him we have every right to use the elevators and came in. He basically squished himself into the opposite corner, started shaking, and asked me to put her behind my legs because he’s scared of dogs. I told him that if he’s scared of dogs, he shouldn’t live in a dog-friendly apartment. He stuttered out that he wasn’t asking much of me. I told him that it’s entitled to ask others to accommodate his triggers. By the time this was over, he literally ran out the elevator.

This one lady working at the front desk asked me if everything was okay, and I told her he was being a baby over sharing an elevator with my 7 pound dog. She went, “I don’t want to get involved, but the next time something like that happens, please take the next elevator.” I didn’t want to get on management’s bad list, so I just nodded and walked away.

I asked a few neighbors who have dogs, and they all said I was in the wrong and shouldn’t have even gone in the elevator. I asked my friends and family, and everybody thought I was being rude. My aunt replied, “It costs nothing to be kind to people despite what your generation seems to think.” AITA? I’m scared of spiders but I don’t make it everybody else’s problem.

