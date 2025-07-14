Stay At Home Mom Agrees To Babysit A Neighbor’s Kids In A Special Situation, But She Never Wants To Do It Again

Imagine being a stay-at-home-mom with a new baby. If a neighbor asked you to babysit their children for free, would you do it, or would you say no since you have enough on your plate taking care of your new baby?

In today’s story, one new mom does not want to babysit her neighbor’s kids, but her neighbor keeps pestering her to babysit them.

Is she doing the wrong thing by refusing to babysit?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITAH For Telling My Neighbor I Have No Desire or Obligation To Babysit Her Children Because I’m A SAHM? I’m new to my area and I have made friends with a few neighbors through a mommy and me group. I have been in the group now a little over a month and I have a 9 week old. I have a neighbor who is in the group and she asked me last week in an emergency if I could watch her 3 and 5 year old, she looked desperate so I agreed. I was like well its just once.

She didn’t enjoy babysitting the kids.

I am a full-time SAHM and enjoy all my time with my little one. That day I watched her children was hectic as hell, my daughter was fussy and they children were very rambunctious to say the least. I was happy when she came and got them 6 hours later.

The neighbor wants her to babysit again.

She came to me today saying she needed me to watch the kids in the afternoons. I told her no. I’m not a fulltime babysitter and have no desire to take that much time away from my own child and navigating life with my child and husband. Her response was well its not like I’m asking a lot, its just the afternoons. I said it may not be a lot to her but it is a lot to me. My husband works from home and he needs the house quiet to work, and I’m a new mom and I’m not interested on taking on any other responsibilities other than what I have right now.

The neighbor was not happy with this answer.

She told me I was selfish. I told her she was entitled to think that I SHOULD help her just because I’m at home with my little one. AITAH for being so forward?

She’s right; the neighbor is entitled. She doesn’t owe anyone free babysitting.

The neighbor just wants free babysitting.

This person rants about selfish people.

A former stay at home mom shares some advice.

This person would’ve played it differently.

The neighbor needs to hire a babysitter.

