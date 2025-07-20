Stray Cat Starts Hanging Out At Their Apartment, But When They Follow Her They Realize She’s Not Actually A Stray

Imagine having a cat wander over to your apartment and start visiting you more and more often. You start to grow attached and think of the cat as your own.

Then one day you discover something. One of your neighbors is also feeding the same cat.

Whose cat is it?

The woman in this story is in this exact situation, and she’s not sure what to do about it. It’s even more complicated because she’s moving soon and wants to bring the cat with her.

Let’s read the whole story to decide what’s best for the cat.

AITA for considering taking my neighbor’s cat when I move? A sweet baby angel girl kitty has been coming to my apartment since March. We (my bf and I) currently have 2 male cats that were on the fence about this cat so we took it slow introducing and slowly allowing the kitty into our home as she was interested to see everything. After a few weeks of her consistently coming to us I began to think she was pregnant.

She has gotten even more comfortable with them.

We went on vacation for a week and when we came back she still came to visit us (now morning and night). After a week of us being home it seemed like she had babies but I didn’t venture to find them honestly thinking she lost them because she was so small and living outside… I also figured she would’ve brought us the babies because she was becoming so comfortable in our home, staying for hours at a time. Since the end of May, our boys have really taken to her and have become more welcoming and tolerant of her and she will now spend multiple hours multiple times a day sleeping, playing, eating and snuggling us. I really began to think she wanted to be with us and have her home be with us.

They went to the vet.

Fast forward to this week, we decided to take her to the vet to begin the process of adopting her. At the vet I learned she did in fact have a litter and that up until recently she was nursing. They urged me to find the babies and make sure they were safe and taken care of. I managed to follow her and find her kittens… on my neighbors patio.

She talked to the neighbor.

So obviously this threw a wrench in our plans for adopting her. I wrote my neighbor a letter regarding the kitty and asking what her involvement was. She seemed to claim the cat saying that she fed her milk and that she was an outside cat. She offered me 2 kittens to which I politely declined. She told me she works overnight and that she doesn’t have time to take the cats the the vet but she appreciated me taking her to get her shots (I spent $120 on her and was not even asked how much it was or offered to pay back).

They still think of her as their cat.

After talking more to my bf about it (and literally crying for hours about it), we talked about our options. I think why we’re mostly considering taking her is because I believe we are really the only ones feeding her and she is very much domesticated even tho she primarily lives outside. There’s no indication of ownership, she’s not chipped and there was no mention of getting her spayed however she got mad at me when I told her she was hanging out with our boys (she accused my cats of getting her pregnant tho they are fixed), I was planning on getting her spayed and chipped in the upcoming weeks. The kittens will be 12 weeks at the end of July and we move out of state at the end of August, for more context of situation.

Is taking her with them the right decision?

Just wanting to know if I would be the jerk if we took her. We just have grown to love her and she spends more time with us than my neighbor at this point. I just want to make sure this sweet baby gets the care she deserves.

I think she needs to be honest with the neighbor so the neighbor doesn’t think they stole her cat. If it really is the neighbor’s cat, they shouldn’t take her. If it’s a stray that kind of has two homes, then they need to work this out with neighbor before simply disappearing with the cat.

