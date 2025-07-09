‘Stuck with the $31,000 yard ornament?’ – Her Dad Bought A Car At A Local Dealership, But Now It’s Illegal To Drive Because They Won’t Produce The Title

More and more these days, when someone feels jerked around by a company, they turn to the internet to both apply public pressure and get advice.

That seems to the the case with this video from TikTok user @lanna7900:

“Hey, TikTok, I need your help. What would you do if you were stuck with the $31,000 yard ornament? Yep, that’s what this is. Story time, *******.”

“So my father purchased this vehicle back in December. December 13th, to be exact. Paid 31,000 dollars cash from the Chevy, Dodge, Jeep and RAM over there in Winnesboro, Georgia, in Burke county. Yeah. Turn around, purchase the vehicle, and waited the standard amount of time that he needed to in order to go back and register the vehicle, expecting the title to be there. When he got there to the tag office, he found out that the title wasn’t even sent to the tax office. Wasn’t even given any paperwork for it.”

“So he came home, contacted the dealership, dealership turned around and informed him they were having a hard time getting the title. Give them a week or so. ‘If paper tag expires, don’t worry, you’ll be able to get an extension. All you have to do is go to the tax office.’ He goes to the tax office, because now here it is, February. Tax office turns around, says ‘no.’ Stay tuned.”

There are all sorts of things you can do now, but what a headache.

A lot of people said just take it back.

\

Or you could go this route:

Or this one:

One way or another, here’s hoping they find a solution.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!