Tech Millionaire Bryan Johnson Wants To Live Forever And Goes To Extremes To Improve His Health And Wellness

Most everyone wants to live a long time, and many people wish they could live forever. Whether it is because you love life, fear death, or are just curious about what the future holds, doing what you can to extend your life just makes sense.

Some people, however, take it further than others.

Bryan Johnson has run successful tech companies, but today he is likely best known for the efforts he puts into extending his life. He engages in what many people call ‘biohacking’ with the goal of living as long as possible.

He is even part of a Netflix documentary called “Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants To Live Forever.”

So, what does this millionaire biohacker do to extend his life?

A lot.

He has looked at nearly every aspect of his life and taken steps to optimize it for longevity. This includes taking a variety of supplements, scheduling his eating to be completed between 6 AM and 11 AM to mimic fasting, getting plenty of sleep, exercising, and much more.

Perhaps most extreme, he reports in the documentary that he takes his son’s blood and puts it into his body. This is on top of taking 54 pills each morning.

If you do read his book or watch the documentary, however, be warned that what he was doing then may not be the same as what he is doing tomorrow. He and his team are constantly researching and looking for more ways to extend his life.

For example, he once talked about the benefits of taking rapamycin, a cancer drug that has been shown to have some anti-aging effects in animal trials.

On a post on X, however, he said:

“Despite the immense potential from pre-clinical trials my team and I came to the conclusion that the benefits of lifelong dosing of rapamycin do not justify the hefty side-effects.”

He later explained what some of these side effects were:

“intermittent skin/soft tissue infections, lipid abnormalities, glucose elevations, and increased resting heart rate.”

Interested in learning more about Bryan Johnson? Check out this quick interview with him:

While most people will indeed want to live longer, almost nobody is willing to go through what he does to attempt to achieve it. After all, if you give up all the quality of life just to extend it a few years, is it really worth it?

Fortunately, however, everyone can benefit from Johnson’s actions. His long-term ‘tests’ on his own body may help to show people what does and does not work, so that the average person can decide which, if any, of his tactics to incorporate into their own lives.