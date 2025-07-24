Teenage Girl Did All The Work On A Group Project, So She Gave Her Best Friend The Exact Grade That She Deserved

Teamwork only works when everyone actually contributes, which is why group projects can be so annoying. Often, one person ends up doing all the work while at least one other person slacks off and does nothing.

This teenage girl and her groupmates were working on a project.

Only she and one member did the heavy lifting.

The others fell short, especially her best friend, so when they received their grade, she had to make a big decision.

Another high school one We had a group project with 4 people. This was back before the internet, so we would meet up at the library to research and do the project. One of the guys was really smart. Two of us were average, and one guy was not the brightest.

The project was worth 400 points, and whatever grade we ended up getting on it, we could distribute however we felt was fair. But no more than 100 per person.

This teenage girl and the smart guy worked on the project diligently every night.

The smart guy and I were at the library every night working on this stupid thing. The less smart guy showed up, too, but didn’t really do any of the work. He probably knew he couldn’t contribute much.

Her best friend wouldn’t contribute anything to the project.

The last person (who was actually my best friend) would have her dad drop her off at the library. She’d sit with us and kind of talk a little bit. Then, her boyfriend would stop by to pick her up, and then she’d disappear until her dad came back to get her.

They got 273 points and distributed them accordingly.

We did horribly on the project. I think we got like 273/400. But since we got to distribute the points how we saw fit, the smart guy and I each got 100. The other guy gracefully took his 70 for a C. And my lovely best friend got a measly 3 points.

She thinks that her best deserved what she got.

Don’t come at me for not having her back. She did this crap all the time. He was the most important person in the whole world to her, and everyone else could go to hell even when he ended up in prison.

If you don’t do the work, don’t expect the reward.

