Teenage Boy Went On A Summer Getaway After Finishing 21 Exams, But His Mom Was Mad At Him For Not Enjoying The Trip

Traveling is a fantastic breather after stressful days in school.

Imagine going on vacation with your parents after you finish your school exams. Would you be happy to have a relaxing beach getaway, or would you complain the whole time about being bored?

This teenage boy had just completed 21 exhausting exams.

His family took them on a summer vacation, but his mom got upset at him for not enjoying it.

Is she right, or should she back off?

Check out the full story below.

AITA I am on holiday 16M with my parents 58F and 60M they are upset at me for not enjoying the holiday. I have just finished my exams the day we went on the plane. I had 21 in total. My parents know I don’t like the heat, so we always go on holiday in spring or autumn.

This teenage boy went on a beach vacation with his parents.

But since it’s cheaper, we went in summer and it is 32 degrees! All that has been done so far is a 2-hour trip to the beach and sitting on a lounger by the pool for 4 days.

His mom was crying, saying he was not excited and putting any effort into the trip.

My mum has just cried to me, saying I am not putting enough effort in and that I am miserable. By the way, to be here, I missed the last day of school.

Is his mother right to be upset at him, or is he right to not enjoy the vacation?

Some kids can be too picky, and parents shouldn’t take it personally.

