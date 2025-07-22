July 22, 2025 at 4:48 am

BowFlex Adjustable Dumbbells Might Have A Big Problem, And You Might Want To Stop Using Them

by Ben Auxier

A CBS news report about a Bowflex recall

TikTok/cbschicago

BIG NEWS. Did you guys know that TikTok videos can be landscape?

I swear this is the first one I’ve ever seen in that orientation.

Anyway. In other big news, apparently we all have another reason not to work out, because there’s a dumbbell recall, as reported by @cbschicago:

“Nearly 4 million adjustable Bowflex dumbbells have been recalled, because the plates can dislodge, posing an injury risk.”

“The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been more than 100 reports of injuries.”

“The recall applies to the 552 and 1090 models[…]owners are urged to stop using the dumbbells immediately and contact the company for a full refund or a replacement.”

Nearly 4 million Bowflex dumbbells have been realled becasue the plates can dislodge, posing an injury risk. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been more than 100 reports of injuries.

Shocking. Who knew Bowflex was still around?

2025 06 25 17 04 44 BowFlex Adjustable Dumbbells Might Have A Big Problem, And You Might Want To Stop Using Them

Apparently it’s not really a good deal.

2025 06 25 17 05 05 BowFlex Adjustable Dumbbells Might Have A Big Problem, And You Might Want To Stop Using Them

And this guy was most of the trouble.

2025 06 25 17 05 20 BowFlex Adjustable Dumbbells Might Have A Big Problem, And You Might Want To Stop Using Them

Solid reasoning here.

2025 06 25 17 05 24 BowFlex Adjustable Dumbbells Might Have A Big Problem, And You Might Want To Stop Using Them

Stay safe; take naps.

Always good advice.

