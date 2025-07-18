July 18, 2025 at 6:04 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 849

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 849

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Breakfast bowls that started our days
Hedge gets perfect haircut
WFH in Limeni, Greece
Best new fan
Just the essentials
Volcanic eruption creates giant plume
Remarkable dedication to preserving apple heritage
Custom bro handshake
A rare golden pretzel
To infinity and beyond!
Stormy day
Firework detonated, but failed to launch
A city come to life
Limited rehearsal space
Most clever costume
We found the lighthouse on our first trip to Cape Cod!
Foil stamping
The sun’s chromosphere photographed through a hydrogen alpha filter
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

The Future of ‘Star Wars’ May Not Be as Connected as We Expect
What Feels Like a Cult, but Isn’t? Here’s What People Said.
A grassland bird eavesdrops on prairie dog calls to keep itself safe from predators
Can pop music actually predict a recession?
Physicists can’t explain mysterious radio wave emissions in Antarctica
Make This Spiced Lamb Burger the Star Of Your Next Cookout
The End of Sprawl
What To Know Before You Start Dating Someone Who Is ‘Practically Divorced’
How to Create a Perfectly Laid-Out Garden
13 Good People Who Are Remembered as Villains

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Volume 849 Featured Image The Shirk Report Volume 849

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter