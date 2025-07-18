The Shirk Report – Volume 849
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Breakfast bowls that started our days
– Hedge gets perfect haircut
– WFH in Limeni, Greece
– Best new fan
– Just the essentials
– Volcanic eruption creates giant plume
– Remarkable dedication to preserving apple heritage
– Custom bro handshake
– A rare golden pretzel
– To infinity and beyond!
– Stormy day
– Firework detonated, but failed to launch
– A city come to life
– Limited rehearsal space
– Most clever costume
– We found the lighthouse on our first trip to Cape Cod!
– Foil stamping
– The sun’s chromosphere photographed through a hydrogen alpha filter
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– The Future of ‘Star Wars’ May Not Be as Connected as We Expect
– What Feels Like a Cult, but Isn’t? Here’s What People Said.
– A grassland bird eavesdrops on prairie dog calls to keep itself safe from predators
– Can pop music actually predict a recession?
– Physicists can’t explain mysterious radio wave emissions in Antarctica
– Make This Spiced Lamb Burger the Star Of Your Next Cookout
– The End of Sprawl
– What To Know Before You Start Dating Someone Who Is ‘Practically Divorced’
– How to Create a Perfectly Laid-Out Garden
– 13 Good People Who Are Remembered as Villains
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.