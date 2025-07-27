The “Twilight” Superfans Who Bought Bella’s House Are Getting A Serious Return On Their Investment

If you’re a reader, there’s almost zero chance you missed out on the mania that happened when Twilight hit shelves in 2005.

The novels came in like a wrecking ball and held readers in a chokehold until the final installment came out in 2008.

Then came the movies, which…were not award winning, but have reserved their place in Hollywood history as unintentionally funny, and maybe even fan favorites.

Amber Neufeld and her husband Dean were fans of the books, too, so when they saw Bella Swan’s house from the movies go on the market for $360k, they jumped on it.

“I had come up and visited all the filming locations. When the house popped up on the market, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I know that house.'”

In 2018, the house in St. Helen’s, OR, sold for $360,000, which was $10,000 over their asking price. The couple spent around $20,000 on repairs and upkeep, then started renting the house out for $400 night in 2019.

Some of the expenses included Amber finding original movie furnishings and set replicas on the internet, like the original dining table and chairs and the model ship used as decor.

Dan says it was a second full-time job for awhile.

“I would go work my nine-to-five, and then I’d go to the house and be there from five until bedtime just fixing stuff. We actually ran ourselves financially tight. We’re paying two mortgages, paying two water bills, power bills, all that fun stuff.”

Now managing the property is Amber’s full time job, and the couple clears around $140,000 a year in profits. They say they could earn more, but it’s important to them to be able to share the peek into Bella’s world with as many other superfans as possible.

“We don’t really want to charge more. It’s not just, ‘How can we make the most money?’ It’s really always been, ‘How much can we charge and still put money back into the house and pay the mortgage?'”

It took a while to get the word out, but once content creators on TikTok found out about it and even came to stay, things took off.

“Life was never the same. Our bookings were filled the moment they were open, and it’s never slowed down since.”

If you want to stay, you’ll need to book in advance – reservations open quarterly sell out in less than 10 minutes a year in advance.

If you’re a Twilight fan, you’ll probably feel like you’ve won the lottery.

