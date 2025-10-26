A TikTokker Said Her Gen Z Co-Worker Didn’t Know Who The 1990s Icons On Her T-Shirt Were. – ‘I have a better question: Who raised you?’

These kids today don’t know how much AWESOME stuff they missed out on in the 1990s…

And a woman named Jenn is here to remind them of it!

She posted a video on TikTok and said a Gen Z co-worker of hers didn’t know who the three 1990s icons on her shirt were.

Jenn told viewers, “I wore this shirt to the salon for work the other day and one of my co-workers who’s also my friend says to me, ‘Who’s on your shirt?'”

She added, “Excuse me what? I have a better question: Who raised you?”

Jenn’s shirt features a photo of 1990s legends Kurt Cobain, Tupac Shakur, and Chris Farley.

Jenn then said, “I’m gonna need to speak to your parents. You cannot identify at least one of the three of these people then I’m really starting to question our friendship. We have two music icons from the ’80s and ’90s, two different genres, and I’m sorry have you not seen Tommy Boy?”

She added, “I don’t know where my Gen X and millennial parents are at but we gotta do better.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

Today’s youngsters need a history lesson about legends from the 1990s!

