Video Inserts Scientifically Accurate Velociraptors Into “Jurassic Park,” And The Result Is More Terrifying Than Fiction

When I first read the novel Jurassic Park in 7th grade, it was honestly one of the most terrifying books I’d ever read.

And the scene where Wu gets eaten alive by velociraptors?

It lived rent free in my brain for years.

It’s tough to believe that anything could be scarier, but this video, created by 3D software Blender, proves me 100% wrong.

The film Jurassic Park was released in 1993, so when Spielberg and his team were designing the raptors for the movie, they didn’t have all of the information we have today. We didn’t have fossil evidence that some dinosaurs had feathers until the mid-1990s, though the evolutionary link between birds and dinosaurs had been theorized about for some time.

The production team had no choice but to go with the prevailing look, which was a large and intimidating reptile, though even they might have suspected it wasn’t entirely accurate.

It was scary, though, so mission mostly accomplished.

Maybe not as scary, it turns out, as the real thing, though.

CoolioArt, a YouTuber and special effects expert, inserted what we now believe are accurate representations of velociraptors into a few key scenes in the original Jurassic Park.

Basically, oversized and terrifying corvids who were probably at least as smart as their modern iterations.

I am considering opening up a kickstarter/gofund me to create a full vfx remaster of jurassic park with up to date dinosaurs.

would yall be interested in that? I still have to work out how much it would be to be able to focus less on freelance work as I am a college student. pic.twitter.com/LyXJHO4zbF — CoolioArt (3D Commissions OPEN!) (@Coolio_Art) January 7, 2025

CoolioArt is looking to maybe replace all of the dinosaurs in the movie with scientifically accurate versions, and it seems like people would love to see it.

I know I would.

