How Paul Newman Used Newman’s Own To Invest Millions In The Community

Decades ago, Paul Newman’s name was synonymous with great acting and movies everyone wanted to check out at the box office.

His legacy, though, will likely be the salad dressings, coffee pods, and other food items that millions of people have in their homes.

Well, that and the fact that his food product company, Newman’s Own, has donated many millions of dollars to charity since its inception in 1982.

Paul Newman and his friend A.E. Hotchner used to bottle salad dressing to give as Christmas gifts, and people loved it so much they told him he should sell it commercially. Newman loved the idea but reportedly had no interest in making more money, so he decided that the company would give every last cent of its annual profit to charity.

He told Hotchner, “Let’s give it all away to those who need it. We’ll make it good. We’ll make it honest. And we’ll keep it fun.”

Newman’s Own donates hundreds of millions of dollars to education, nutrition, medical research, children’s camps, and more. He read the grant applications himself, scribbling notes about each company could benefit from a check.

In some cases he even visited the charities himself, particularly if it meant he could spend time with and encourage children with special needs. He believed money could be a tool, not a reward, and that giving it away could help charities achieve their lofty goals.

“I’m a guy who makes salad dressing to help someone else’s kid,” he said, and repeated the line often when asked why an actor thought he could run a food company.

The truth is that Paul Newman had always been looking for ways to give back, even before Newman’s Own was born. He paid off a school’s mortgage, funded scholarships, and financially backed civil right’s initiatives, never once asking for or even wanting any public credit.

Since his death, his daughters have sued the board of directors of Newman’s Own, claiming that they are not carrying out his wishes the way that he did in life. The suit is ongoing.

No matter how that turns out, though, no one can deny that bottling salad dressing turned into a great work of philanthropy that will influence the world long after Paul Newman’s movies have disappeared on dusty shelves.

It seems like he would be pleased that was his legacy in this world, too.

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about why we should be worried about the leak in the bottom of the ocean.