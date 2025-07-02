July 2, 2025 at 8:48 am

Mechanics Prove That Even If You Think Your Car Is Just Making A Little Sound, It Could Be A Big Problem

by Ben Auxier

A car in a mechanic shop

TikTok/bcauto_

I have a confession to make: I’m a man who knows nothing about cars.

Like, nothing. You’re telling me wheels are the things that go spin-spin on the ground but ALSO the little circle I’m not holding while I text? I just don’t get it.

So when I see people talking about cars online, it’s like they’re speaking another language.

Yet I watch them over and over, hoping to somehow understand what I should be concerned about and why, like in this video from TikTok user @bcauto_:

A car in a mechanic shop

TikTok/bcauto_

“22 Pilot, 87,000 miles,” says the mechanic behind the camera.”

A car in a mechanic shop

TikTok/bcauto_

“Customer states there’s a knocking from the engine.”

A car in a mechanic shop

TikTok/bcauto_

“Yep, we’re getting a short block for this one.”

Pff, yeah, for a 22 Pilot? You’d be out of your mind gettin’ a long block. It’d be way too long, we all know that.

@bcauto_

Here we go….

♬ original sound – bcauto_

I mean look, the thingy under the whatsit is gonna go shakey clank if your OwO bearings are in retrograde, obviously.

2025 06 14 01 05 53 Mechanics Prove That Even If You Think Your Car Is Just Making A Little Sound, It Could Be A Big Problem

Not to mention all the 20’s and 30’s, that’s like, a key demographic.

2025 06 14 01 06 15 Mechanics Prove That Even If You Think Your Car Is Just Making A Little Sound, It Could Be A Big Problem

And don’t even get me started on industry rollout capture…policy.

2025 06 14 01 06 25 Mechanics Prove That Even If You Think Your Car Is Just Making A Little Sound, It Could Be A Big Problem

Ok, gotta go look at all my tools.

Or you know what, I’ll just pay someone who knows what they’re doing.

