Friends Got Their Permanent Bracelets, But Weren’t Ready For The Dent It Left In Their Wallets

Have you heard about permanent bracelets?

What happens is, you get a bracelet custom fitted to your exact wrist size, but then instead of their being a simple mechanism to attach or detach the loop, the entire thing is welded together.

If you want to take it off, you have to cut it off, after which you can’t really put it back on, because again, no clasp.

And here’s the kicker: they’re not cheap.

Just look at this video from TikTok user @haleyjubak:

“POV,” begins the caption, as that is legally mandated for all captions whether “point of view” makes any sense in context or not, “me and my best friend crashing out after realizing how much our permanent bracelets cost after they were already on our wrists…”

“Good thing these things are ******* permanent. They’re never coming off. $808. Could you imagine if she added those charms on there?”

“It’s because it’s real gold.”

“I would have just went to a pop up. I don’t care if it turned my wrist green.”

Even for people cashing in on a trend, this seemed high.

What’s with the weird number?

How is this a surprise?

Think of it as, like, amortized?

If people are paying this much for little bracelets, I’ve got a cool new business pitch: forever bracelets.

They’re like permanent bracelets, except that you can keep using them forever, EVEN if you have to take them off at some point, because they have a little latch that allows you attach and detach the loop.

Let’s talk, sharks.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.