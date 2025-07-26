Couple Had A Marathon Of Weddings Planned For The Summer, But After The Breakup Things Got Complicated

We’re right at the start of wedding season, and for most of us, that’s not a huge deal.

But for some couples, well, read on.

AITAH for refusing to pay hotel costs after breakup? I recently broke up with my gf and we had three weddings we planned to go to this summer.

Three in one season? Dang.

The first would’ve been in about 3 weeks and we agreed to split the airfare. I’ve agreed to pay my share back since it is so close.

But then there are the other two.

However, we had two other hotel costs for weddings in Aug. and Sep. My share of this would total out to about 600.

Apparently, only one of them is going to this thing.

I know we agreed on the trips/costs when we were together, but obviously things have changed. She says the hotel/AirBnb are non-refundable. I obviously would rather not pay for a hotel I’m not going to but I’m struggling to feel like I am on the right side here.

Let’s see what the comments make of this:

Few could make a declaration right off the top:

I mean, except for this guy:

But most thought it depends.

Seems like more data is needed.

